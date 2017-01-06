Peacock UK wins award

Peacock Travels and Tours Limited, United Kingdom (UK), a subsidiary of Peacock Group in Nigeria, has won a global travel award.

The company won the 2016 Outstanding Achievement Award at the Carrier Preferred Partner Awards 2016, held recently in UK. The event was a celebration of the achievements of UK travel management companies in 2016.

Peacock Travel and Tours were among three nominations for the 2016 Outstanding Achievement Award, in recognition of exceptional support and performance in 2016.

The event was held at the Bulgari Hotel, Knightsbridge, London, UK.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Manager Peacock Travels and Tours, UK, Leon Shaier, said it was great for the company to be recognised among the hundreds of travel management companies in the UK.

According to Shaier, the award, which is a process of rigorous independent screening by the organisers, is based on meeting several criteria including volume of ticket sales and business.

He said: “I was delighted that we were nominated but then to be announced as winner was such a thrill. A wonderful evening that I will never forget. I am happy Peacock won ahead of the other contestants in the nomination.”

Commenting on the award, the Executive Chairman, Peacock Group, Aare Segun Phillips, said he was delighted to receive the award.

According to him, the award is dedicated to the exceptional staff of the company in the UK and other units of the travel company in South Africa and across Nigeria.

Phillips said: “The award is a challenge for us to continue to raise the bar of service in the travel company and to always make sure that our customers get the best and are satisfied by our services. For us, our customers are the reason for our business and we will continue not only to give them the best but also cherish them.”

Meanwhile, the parent company in Nigeria, Peacock Travels and Tours has rewarded her trade partners in the Northern zone of Nigeria.

The event was in fulfillment of the company’s promise to reward all trade partners across the six geo-political zones of the country for their outstanding performance in 2015.

