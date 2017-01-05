Pedophile Alert: 50-yr-old man remanded in jail for raping 5-yr-old

A 50-year-old man is now facing the wrath of the law for defiling a five-year-old girl.

A 50-year-old man has been remanded in jail by a Gudu Upper Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, for raping a five-year-old girl .

The suspect, Teacher Senior, of Area 11, Garki, was remanded in jail after he reportedly admitted to the sickening act, Premium times reports.

Citing relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the trial judge, Umar Kagarko, said that rape was a capital offence which attracted a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Premium times reports that, Kagarko rejected the defendant’s plea of guilt, ordering him remanded in prison till March 1, for the commencement of the trial.

The court heard that one Hauwa Hamin of Kubwa Phase IV, reported the matter at Garki police station on January 1, 2017.

The prosecutor, Joshua Ayanna, said that on the day in question, the complainant and her five-year-old daughter visited her sister at Area 11, Garki.

Ayanna said that when they were about to leave, the young child went outside and that was when the defendant lured her and took her inside his room where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her .

According to the prosecutor, the offence was contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

