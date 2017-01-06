Pennek Nigeria: Own a duplex or plot of land in Lekki with minimum deposit
With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plan, Pennek Nigeria offers you absolutely the best deals.
One of the biggest opportunities of this era is to be a stakeholder in real estate.
Pennek Nigeria is developing Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 near the new Shoprite which doubles as the biggest shopping mall in Lekki Lagos.
This is the reason you should invest in the Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 today. Located just 2 minutes away from the Novare Mall (Shoprite) Lekki, it is one of the most promising investments in the whole of Lagos.
With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plan, it is absolutely the best deal.
Amenities to be provided in the estate include tarred roads, effective drainage system, a 24-hour surveillance service equipped with CCTV Cameras, creche, gardens, in-estate shopping center and many more.
Also available are our Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2, which is just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course; Pen Gardens Phase Estate Phase 2, a 10 minutes’ drive from the New International Airport; Pen Gardens Owerri, a 5 minutes ride from Control Tower, PH Road.
We also have a 4-bedroom terrace duplex (26 million), Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1 (12 million), Lekki Southern Villa phase 2 (5.5 million) , PEN Gardens phase 2 (1.8 million) , and PEN Gardens, Owerri (3.5 million) .
You can secure any of these deals with minimum deposit.
Call us today on any of the following 08186692072, 09055557516, 09020906507, 08032692422, 08032692429.
This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG