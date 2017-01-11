Pension: Aregbesola still paying, paid us to December – Pension Chairman

Chairman of Triangular Pensioners Association of Osun, Prince Rotimi Adelugba has said that, even as the Osun state government led by Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is still paying pensioners till date, it has equally paid them their entitlements up to December of 2016 according to the agreement the association had with the government.

He said details show that senior citizens in the state have received their monthly entitlements up till December 2016.

This is contrary to the claims of a curious protesting pensioners who had alleged otherwise, a development the state government said is aimed at tarnishing the image of governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Prince Adelugba further explained that “Osun State is still paying according to the Memorandum of Understanding reached between Labour and the Government. Imo State is owing 72 months”.

About the protesting pensioners, Prince Adelugba said he believes they were being sponsored. “Osun State is a peaceful state, so I don’t understand why some people will go on rampage. At least by December last year, we collected three months. Then in late December, we collected the December pension as agreed upon”, he said.

