Pension Experts Back FG’s Plan To Borrow From N6trn Retirement Savings – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Pension Experts Back FG's Plan To Borrow From N6trn Retirement Savings
Leadership Newspapers
With Nigeria's total pension assets under management growing by N1.42 trillion in two years – from N4.6trillion at the end of 2014 to N6.02trillion by November 2016 – pension funds experts have lent their support to the federal government's plan to …
Poor enrolment in National Pension Scheme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG