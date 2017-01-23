Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pension Experts Back FG’s Plan To Borrow From N6trn Retirement Savings – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pension Experts Back FG's Plan To Borrow From N6trn Retirement Savings
Leadership Newspapers
With Nigeria's total pension assets under management growing by N1.42 trillion in two years – from N4.6trillion at the end of 2014 to N6.02trillion by November 2016 – pension funds experts have lent their support to the federal government's plan to
Poor enrolment in National Pension SchemeNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.