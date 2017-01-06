Pensioners say governments flouting pension review law – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Pensioners say governments flouting pension review law
Daily Trust
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has decried the flouting of section 173(3) and section 210(3) of the 1999 constitution by government at all levels which stipulates that pension shall be reviewed every five years or whenever workers' salaries are …
Imo govt denies protesting pensioners
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG