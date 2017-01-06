Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pensioners say governments flouting pension review law – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pensioners say governments flouting pension review law
Daily Trust
The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has decried the flouting of section 173(3) and section 210(3) of the 1999 constitution by government at all levels which stipulates that pension shall be reviewed every five years or whenever workers' salaries are …
Imo govt denies protesting pensionersThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.