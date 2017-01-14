Pensions Funds Administrator In Police Net

The Lagos police command has arrested Nze Chidi Duru, a former member of the House of Representatives for alleged criminal invasion of First Guarantee Pensions Limited office, and carting away confidential documents and company vehicles.

The arrest and detention of Duru was on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Duru in company of others still at large forcefully entered the office aided by some persons in police uniform with arms and ordered the management out before breaking into the financial controllers office seizing important documents belonging to the company, including the laptop containing confidential informations.

Nze Chidi Duru, former executive Vice Chairman of the company was removed from office alongside other executive management members, following intervention of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, which regulates the Pensions industry on account of fraudulent transactions.

Lawyer to the regulator, Barrister Awa Elendu, who confirmed the arrest and detention of Duru said, the suspect currently being held at Zone 2, of the Nigerian Police Onikan, Lagos would be charged to court on criminal breach of the law on January 19.

Providing documentary evidence, Elendu said, Duru had on Wednesday, January, 11, in company of six other persons, which included another ex-parliamentarian, Chuma Nzeribe and two men on police uniform invaded the First Guarantee Pensions Limited, located at 68, Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja Lagos and ordered the Managing Director, Chima Akalezi out of the office at gun point, asking the staff members to henceforth take directives from him.

“Some members of the staff, skillfully whisked Johnny Ojeaga, the financial controller of the company away. It was at that point that the PenCom was alerted and the agency promptly alerted the Inspector General of Police.

The IGP then directed the Lagos state Commissioner of Police to quickly restore order and arrest the culprits” he narrated.

Continuing, Elendu said, “When Duru was arrested, on the orders of the Commissioner and all parties appeared before him (CP) that it was realised that Duru had earlier in the day made a written request through Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Sunday Ojo for release of six police men to help guard the premises of the company.

Ojo, made inquiry through routing posting of officers and realised that two police men are officially assigned to the company and subsequently turned down the request, and at that point another IGP directive reached the CP that the case be moved to Zone 2, and thereafter Duru and another suspect who claimed to be the company’s secretary were moved to Onikan and are currently being detained there.

At Onikan, the police refused to grant Duru administrative bail, after it was established that he had earlier been declared wanted at one time on alleged fraudulent transactions.

A Police Official Gazette declared him wanted, alongside his sibling through whom he allegedly siphoned over N4 million belonging to the company.

It would be recalled that the National Pension Commission, PenCom had in the course of its regulatory oversight, uncovered various fraudulent acts allegedly perpetrated by Nze Chidi Duru when he was Executive Vice Chairman of the company.

Among some of the allegations against him were diverting shares of fellow shareholders of the company, usurping functions of the managing director and also diverting investment made by a South African firm, Novare Holdings, (Pty) Ltd, considered a breach of Corporate Governance and threat to Pensioners funds administration.

The discovery prompted the regulator to exercise its intervention powers by sacking the board and appointing interim management as empowered by the Law if a breach is discovered.

