People are “pouring into Washington in record numbers” for my Inauguration – Donald Trump

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump has said that people are already “pouring into Washington in record numbers” for his inauguration scheduled for Friday, January 2o 2017. According to a new CNN/ORC Poll, Trump’s approval rating as he heads for the Oval Office is 40%, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

