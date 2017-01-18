People are “pouring into Washington in record numbers” for my Inauguration – Donald Trump
U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump has said that people are already “pouring into Washington in record numbers” for his inauguration scheduled for Friday, January 2o 2017. According to a new CNN/ORC Poll, Trump’s approval rating as he heads for the Oval Office is 40%, the lowest of any recent president and 44 points below that of […]
