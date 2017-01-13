People didn’t take me seriously when I was producing ‘King Invincible – Femi Adisa – Vanguard
The Nigerian movie industry is in for big things this year as popular director, Femi Adisa, has set the ball rolling, premièring his debut movie as a producer titled, 'King Invincible.' 'King Invincible' is an epic film that tells the sprawling tale of …
