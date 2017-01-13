People didn’t take me seriously when I was producing ‘King Invincible – Femi Adisa

By ANOZIE EGOLE

The Nigerian movie industry is in for big things this year as popular director, Femi Adisa, has set the ball rolling, premièring his debut movie as a producer titled, ‘King Invincible.’

‘King Invincible’ is an epic film that tells the sprawling tale of love and war. The handsome warlord, Taari (Tope Tedela), is fast transforming into a wolf due to the dog curse that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to the dog curse or be forever damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, Adetiba (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, princess Morenike (Omowunmi Dada) who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and goes beyond limits to get the cure for her betrothed.

Speaking about the movie, the excited Femi said “I wrote this story in 2003 but I knew at that time, Nollywood was not ready to do a film with such special effects, stunts, set design et al. So I just kept it aside. During my NYSC in 2009, I touched the story up a little and started saving towards shooting the film later. In 2015, I felt I am ready to shoot the film then I contacted Paul Gaius who helped out.

For a first timer, embarking on such a challenging project, many people did not take me seriously but I wanted the best guys in the industry and nothing less.”

