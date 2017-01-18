People pouring in for my inauguration – Trump
Against suggestions in certain quarters that the inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January as the 45th U.S. will witness a low turnout, the president-elect has said that people are actually pouring into Washington DC to witness the historic event. A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that almost 50 Democratic Congress…
