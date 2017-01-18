Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

People pouring in for my inauguration – Trump

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Against suggestions in certain quarters that the inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January as the 45th U.S. will witness a low turnout, the president-elect has said that people are actually pouring into Washington DC to witness the historic event. A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that almost 50 Democratic Congress…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post People pouring in for my inauguration – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.