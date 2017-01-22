Pages Navigation Menu

People should leave my marriage alone – Foluke Daramola reacts to cheating rumors

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako, has warned critics to keep their gossip and judgement off her marriage. She revealed how a certain lady sent a message to her, gossiping about seeing her commentator husband, Kayode Salako, at an outing with a woman she tagged as his ‘side chick.’ But Foluke in an interview said,…

