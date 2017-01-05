People who live near major roads with heavy traffic risk brain decline.
As many as 11% of dementia cases in people living within 50m of a major road could be down to traffic, the study suggests. People who live near major roads have higher rates of dementia, research published in the Lancet suggests. As many as 11% of dementia cases in people living within 50m of a major road could be down to traffic, the study suggests.
