People Who Want Me To Return Are Inconsiderate – Mayweather
The mirage of Floyd Mayweather boxing UFC star Conor McGregor has receded.
Mr Money, in the course of promoting James DeGale’s world title unification fight with Badou Jack in New York on Saturday night, virtually ruled out any kind of come-back.
Asked about reports that he has offered McGregor $15m, Mayweather said: “I’ve had my career.
“All kinds of guys from other sports keep calling me out. If it ever happened it would be an easy win for me.
“But I want to concentrate on helping the young boxers I promote accomplish their dreams – and helping my children become the best people.
