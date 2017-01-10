People’s voice vs Architects of Apartheid puppets – The Herald
|
Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
People's voice vs Architects of Apartheid puppets
The Herald
The time has finally come for South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), to wake up and blunt the spurious allegations against it by the media and its owners. It has become the punch bag of the paymasters of right-wing racist forces.
After Zuma says not to visit Israel, S. African opposition head makes trip anyhow
South African president tells people to not visit Israel
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG