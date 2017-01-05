Pep Guardiola: Ancelotti backs Munich predecessor to succeed in England

The Bayern Munich manager said Guardiola will have to be patient to succeed.

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti backed his predecessor Pep Guardiola to do "a fantastic job" in the Premier League despite recent criticism of the Spaniard in England.

But Ancelotti, who has coached in both countries, said Manchester City manager Guardiola will have to be patient to succeed.

"I think that for a manager that goes to a new club in a new competition, a new club, it’s not easy, it takes time," said the Italian, who took over from Guardiola at Bayern in the summer.

"I am sure that at the end Guardiola will do a fantastic job at Manchester City, as he did at Munich, but this takes time, new players, a new idea of football."

Ancelotti was speaking in Doha, where Bayern Munich have just begun their annual winter training camp.

Guardiola, who was in charge of Bayern the last time they were in Doha, has come under scrutiny in England as Manchester City struggle to keep with pace with leaders Chelsea, Ancelotti’s old club.

The Spaniard has been criticised for a tetchy and widely watched interview with the BBC following City’s victory against Burnley earlier this week.

"Am I surprised about the criticism against Pep Guardiola? No, I am not surprised because this is our job, to be criticised," said Ancelotti.

"I know that when things in football are going well, the players get the credit, when things are going wrong, the guilty one is the manager."

