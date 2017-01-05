Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pep Guardiola Clarifies Comments On Retirement

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Pep Guardiola has clarified his comments regarding retirement early last week following his side’s 2-1 win over Burnely. He was earlier quoted as saying he would see out his three year contract at Manchester City after which he would consider retirement but he has now said his comments were wrongly taken. “Maybe it was inappropriate …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Pep Guardiola Clarifies Comments On Retirement appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.