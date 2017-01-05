Pep Guardiola Clarifies Comments On Retirement
Pep Guardiola has clarified his comments regarding retirement early last week following his side’s 2-1 win over Burnely. He was earlier quoted as saying he would see out his three year contract at Manchester City after which he would consider retirement but he has now said his comments were wrongly taken. “Maybe it was inappropriate …
