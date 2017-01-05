Pep Guardiola Clarifies Comments On Retirement

Pep Guardiola has clarified his comments regarding retirement early last week following his side’s 2-1 win over Burnely. He was earlier quoted as saying he would see out his three year contract at Manchester City after which he would consider retirement but he has now said his comments were wrongly taken. “Maybe it was inappropriate …

The post Pep Guardiola Clarifies Comments On Retirement appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

