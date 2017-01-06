Pep Guardiola Explains His “Retirement” Comments

Man City manager Pep Guardiola insists he’s not thinking about retiring

Pep Guardiola made the comments in an interview with NBC, which was aired last weekend.

Speaking before Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at West Ham, Guardiola said: “Maybe it was inappropriate to say I’m starting to say goodbye to my career.

“I’m not thinking that I’m going to retire.”

“I said in the interview that I won’t be a trainer when I’m 60. But I’m 45. I’m not going to retire in two or three years,” he continued.

“I’m not going to train at 60 because I want to do something else in my life.

“I started playing football young and my career was on the pitch. I want to do something else in my life, but in the next three or four or five or six or seven years.

“I love my job and I’m in the perfect place to do my job especially here in England.”

‘I never said this club is below the other ones’

