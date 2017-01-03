Pages Navigation Menu

Pep Guardiola Preparing To Say “Goodbye” To Coaching

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that he could call time on his coaching career soon, declaring that “the process of [his] goodbye has already started”.

Pep Guardiola  is only six months into his three-year deal to manage the Citizens, having previously spent four seasons with Barcelona and three seasons with Bayern Munich.

The 45-year-old  appeared visibly irritated during his post-match media duties following City’s 2-1 triumph over Burnley on Monday afternoon and, speaking to US broadcaster NBC, he admitted that the issue of the end of his coaching career was on his mind.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure,” he said.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started.”

