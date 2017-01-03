Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Pep Guardiola sees Manchester City as a small team’, claims journalist who co-authored book with Spanish manager – talkSPORT.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


talkSPORT.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Pep Guardiola sees Manchester City as a small team', claims journalist who co-authored book with Spanish manager
talkSPORT.com
Pep Guardiola regards two-time Premier League champions Manchester City as a second-tier club in England, according to Spanish journalist Lu Martin. Martin – who co-wrote the 2001 book La meva gent, el meu futbol (My People, My Football) with …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.