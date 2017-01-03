‘Pep Guardiola sees Manchester City as a small team’, claims journalist who co-authored book with Spanish manager – talkSPORT.com
talkSPORT.com
'Pep Guardiola sees Manchester City as a small team', claims journalist who co-authored book with Spanish manager
talkSPORT.com
Pep Guardiola regards two-time Premier League champions Manchester City as a second-tier club in England, according to Spanish journalist Lu Martin. Martin – who co-wrote the 2001 book La meva gent, el meu futbol (My People, My Football) with …
