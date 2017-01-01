PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: CBN’s Godwin Emefiele Battling the forex headwinds – Vanguard
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: CBN's Godwin Emefiele Battling the forex headwinds
Vanguard
Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is an accomplished banker of repute, unpopular presently, for policies considered injurious to certain vested business interests. Some of the policies also came with pains considered necessary …
