Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: CBN’s Godwin Emefiele Battling the forex headwinds – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Gistmaster

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: CBN's Godwin Emefiele Battling the forex headwinds
Vanguard
Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is an accomplished banker of repute, unpopular presently, for policies considered injurious to certain vested business interests. Some of the policies also came with pains considered necessary
Home Thinking Through Fact Check: Dear Godwin Emefiele, Nigeria doesn't spend N1trillion on rice and…YNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.