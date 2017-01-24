Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pervert Alert: Lady shocked as man ejaculates on her in bank [Photo] – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Pervert Alert: Lady shocked as man ejaculates on her in bank [Photo]
Nigeria Today
An Instagram user shares her disgusting encounter with a pervert while on a queue in a branch of Diamond Bank. Just when you think things could not get any weirder, they actually do, and the story of a young lady getting 'spermed' in the bank is as

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.