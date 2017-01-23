Pervert Alert: Lady shocked as man ejaculates on her in bank [Photo]

An Instagram user shares her disgusting encounter with a pervert while on a queue in a branch of Diamond Bank.

Just when you think things could not get any weirder, they actually do, and the story of a young lady getting ‘spermed’ in the bank is as weird as they come.

A lady with Instagram handle, @Mizz_Amaka_Chinny took to her Instgagram page on Monday, January 23, 2016, to recount her shocking experience with a pervert at a Diamond Bank branch in Nnewi, Anambra state.

ALSO READ: Man in court for spraying woman with sperm in bank queue

She shared a photo of the young and a rather disgusting snap of the sperm on her leg, writing,

"I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there.

"There was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me, I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist….

"I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my utmost surprise it was sperm.

"I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before…. if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won’t live to remember a day like this.

#what_an_assault."

ALSO READ: Burglar jailed for raping married woman while husband slept

As shocking as this encounter might seem, it is not as rare as we would think, as another man is in court for spraying a woman with sperm in Zimbabwe.

The Instagram User failed to mention what was done with the culprit but there a lot of things we wish would be done to him.

What would you have done in her shoes?

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

