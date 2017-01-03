Pervert Alert: Man accused of raping 11-yr-old girl says he did not force her

A man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl says he did no0t force her as she accepted to have sex with him.

A 21-year-old man who is being arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly raping the 11-year-old daughter of his neighbour, has told the court that he did not force the girl to have sex with him.

The accused, Kingsley Ugochukwu, according to Total Media, was arrested by the police on November 28, 2016, after the parents of the girl reported that he had unlawful carnal knowledge of their daughter inside the bathroom in their rented apartment in Oriwu, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state.

Ugochukwu, according to the police, had sneaked into the bathroom when the victim was taking her bath and defiled her causing her to bleed from her private parts.

However, before he was arraigned in court on a one-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, Ugochukwu had said he did not have any sexual relations with the girl but in court, he said he did not force her.

“I didn’t force myself on her like the police are saying. I asked her and she accepted; she was aware of everything. I didn’t sleep with her but I made an attempt. I didn’t know she was bleeding.”

When the charge was read to him, Ugochukwu pleaded guilty and the president of the court, Chief Magistrate O. Oshoniyi, ordered that he should be remanded in the Kirikiri Prison while the case was adjourned until January 26, for sentencing.

