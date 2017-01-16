Pervert: ‘The devil made me rape 14-yr-old hawker’ – Suspect

A 29-year-old man arrested for raping a 14-year-old hawker has told the police that an evil spirit entered his body making him commit the crime.

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old driver, Isiaka Mustapha, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old orange seller after he deceived her that he was going to buy all her wares.

Tribune reports that Mustapha, a married man, who committed the crime on January 6, 2017, at the Aremo area of Ibadan, the state capital, told the police that an evil spirit entered his body, making him defile the teenager.

According to reports, the girl was hawking her oranges in the neighbourhood when Mustapha who is well known to the victim as he and his wife were her regular customers, called her to take the oranges to him.

ALSO READ: “Pervert Alert: Man accused of raping 11-yr-old girl says he did not force her”

She took the oranges to his room not knowing that his wife was not inside but as the girl waited for Mustapha to pay for the oranges he bought, he pounced on and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, breaking her hymen as she was still a virgin, resulting in heavy bleeding bruises.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim she struggled with Mustapha and screamed for help but nobody came to her rescue.

When she got home, she reported the assault to her mother who rushed to a police station to report the matter, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

During interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the state command, the suspect reportedly admitted committing the offense but said it was an evil spirit that manipulated him.

"It is true I raped the girl. She used to hawk oranges in my neighbourhood, and my wife and I used to patronize her.

We also used to collect orange peels from her to use as a mosquito repellant. That day, she came as usual to sell oranges but I was repairing a faulty electric cable.

My wife had gone to look for water that I would use to bath. The girl asked for water and I gave her. She expressed tiredness, saying that she would rest a little bit but I told her I was going back to the motor park to work.

At a point, I didn’t know the spirit that entered into me and made me to rape her in my room. When I forced my manhood into her, she screamed in pain and I withdrew immediately.

I regretted my action when I saw her bleeding and started asking for forgiveness from God. I also pleaded with her to forgive me.

I paid her the money for the oranges I bought and asked to go home. Two days after, two men came to my house and I was arrested."

ALSO READ: “Pervert: 35-yr-old man docked for raping his neighbour’s daughter”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that the suspect would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

