Peter Abrahams, whose novels detailed South Africa’s racial injustice, dies at 97 – Washington Post

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa


Peter Abrahams, whose novels detailed South Africa's racial injustice, dies at 97
Peter Abrahams, one of South Africa's first acclaimed black writers whose novel “Mine Boy” focused on the country's institutionalized system of racial oppression, died Jan. 18 at his home in St. Andrew Parish, Jamaica. He was 97. His death was first
