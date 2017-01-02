Peter Obi, Others Attend Somto Akunyili’s Wedding

Late Dora Akunyili’s Daughter Weds In Anambra. Beautiful daughter of late former National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Boss, Dora Akunyili, Somto tied the knot with her Long Time Fiance over the Weekend. MyNaijaInfo gathered that Chinonso has been engaged to Somtoo for over 4 years. The wedding which took place in Agulu, Anambra state had in attendance, the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi, Capital Oil Boss & Billionaire, Ifeanyi Ubah and many others. See Uniform & Weapons of Police DSP Beheaded in Rivers Miss Somto Akunyili was walked down the aisle by her father Chike Akunili at the Madona Catholic Church, Agulu, Anambra state. See Lovely Wedding Photos of Somto and Chinonso Below:

