Peterside chides Wike over repeal of Rivers Reserve Fund Law

Dakuku Peterside, incumbent director-general of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and former candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 Rivers governorship election, has criticised an alleged attempt by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to repeal the Rivers Reserve Fund Law No. 2 of 2008. The law was enacted to enable the state government, each month, save some money from its incomes, to be kept in perpetuity, for the rainy day.

BDSUNDAY checks indicate that the fund had accrued to more than N55 billion before May 2015. But Governor Wike administration had in early 2016, accused immediate past government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi of withdrawing N53 billion from the fund before leaving office on May 29, 2015.

The accusation had been contained in a state Judicial Commission set up by Wike, headed by Justice George Oremeji, which submitted its report, recommending that Amaechi among others, should return N97 billion to the state.

Peterside, while reacting to a bill presented before the 8th Rivers Assembly, seeking to repeal the Rivers State Reserved Fund Law No 2 of 2008, said that immediate past governor, Chibuike Amaechi, had upon assumption of office (in October 2007), informed Rivers people of the expediency to save for future needs, hence the passage of the bill in 2008, and assented-to by the ex-governor.

But he said it was shocking to learn of an alleged decision by Wike to repeal the law, which he (Peterside) described “a landmark law among states in Nigeria”; accusing the governor of allegedly lacking “creative ideas on how to govern the state.”

“At a time when countries of the world are working hard to secure a sustainable future for their people, looking for more avenues to increase their savings for future needs, when the Federal Government is doing all it can to increase our foreign reserves, Governor Wike is doing exactly the opposite,” said Peterside.

He said, Rivers people were worried that the governor allegedly lacked sense of accountability and responsibility: “This is a state where nobody saw the 2016 budget, where 2017 budget recently signed (into law) by the governor is yet to be made available to anybody, including members of the House of Assembly. Wike should not make the future of our state seem hopeless.”

The NIMASA boss claimed that: “Not too long ago, the Federal Government refunded over N15 billion to the coffers of Rivers State from excess deduction over Paris Club exit. Till date, the state governor has not told Rivers people what he intends to do with the money.

“Nobody knows what has happened to the money. Doctors, teachers, fire servicemen, pensioners, amongst others, are protesting unpaid wages and lack of working tools. Here is also a governor who has borrowed over N100 billion since he assumed office; but nothing on ground to justify such huge amount. The same man is now seeking to repeal law that makes it compulsory for the state to save monthly from its federal allocation,” he said.

Peterside, who was a former member of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly, tasked Rivers people to call Governor Wike to order over his alleged “desperation to compromise all known policies, programmes and institutions created by his predecessor”; saying it was capable of throwing the state into chaos.

He accused the governor of not being able to employ anybody since he came into office; but has allegedly “rendered many people jobless and helpless. Staffs of TIMARIV and RSSDA are still being owed till date; just as many of the primary health centers and primary schools built by the Amaechi-led administration have been abandoned.”

BEN EGUZOZIE, Port Harcourt

The post Peterside chides Wike over repeal of Rivers Reserve Fund Law appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

