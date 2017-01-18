Peterside faults move to repeal Rivers State Reserved Fund Law

By Gbenga Oke

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State during the 2015 general elections, and Director-General of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike, accusing him of lacking the foresight and capability to take the state to a greater height.

Peterside also criticized a bill presented before the Rivers State House of Assembly seeking to repeal Rivers State Reserved Fund Law No 2 of 2008 which made the state save money for the future.

In a statement, he said: “I am shocked over Wike’s decision to repeal such a landmark law among states in Nigeria,” stating that the governor seemed to lack creative ideas on how to govern the state.

According to him, “At a time when countries of the world are working hard to secure a sustainable future for their people, looking for more avenues to increase their savings for future needs, when the Federal Government is doing all it can to increase our foreign reserves, Governor Wike is doing exactly the opposite.

The immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, had upon assumption of office in 2007, informed Rivers people of the expediency to save for future needs, hence the passage of the bill in 2008 and was assented to by ex-Governor Amaechi.”

“Rivers people are worried that the governor lacks a sense of accountability and responsibility. This is a state where nobody saw 2016 budget, where 2017 budget recently signed by the governor is yet to be made available to anybody, including members of the state House of Assembly. Wike should not make the future of our state hopeless. Not too long ago, the Federal Government refunded over N15 billion to the coffers of Rivers State from excess deduction over Paris Club exit.

“Till date, the state governor has not told Rivers people what he intends to do with the money, nobody knows what has happened to the money. Doctors, teachers, fire service men, pensioners, amongst others, are protesting unpaid wages and lack of working tools.”

The NIMASA DG added: “The governor has borrowed over N100 billion since he assumed office with nothing on ground to justify such huge debt. The same man is now seeking to repeal the law that makes it compulsory for the state to save monthly from its federal allocation. I am calling on Rivers people to call Governor Wike to order over his desperation to compromise all known policies, programmes and institutions created by his predecessor because it is capable of throwing the state into chaos.”

