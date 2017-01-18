Peterside Tasks Wike On Good Governance, Prudence

The All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general election, Dr Dakuku Peterside has once again, come down heavily on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, for what he sees as lack of “intellect, foresight, ingenuity and capability to take the state beyond the present generation and place her on sound footing.”

Peterside stated this while speaking on a Bill presented before the Rivers State House of Assembly, that seeks to repeal Rivers State Reserved Fund Law No 2 of 2008.

The government of Hon Chibuike Amaechi, Wike’s predecessor had introduced the Bill in 2007 and signed it into law, following its successful passage by the state’s assembly. The law arose as result of the need for the state to save for the future.

Peterside, now director-general of NIMASA is shocked by the decision of the Wike government to repeal the law, which he sees as “a landmark law among states in Nigeria,” stating that the governor seems to lack creative ideas on how to govern the state.

“At a time when countries of the world are working hard to secure a sustainable future for their people, looking for more avenues to increase their saving for future needs, when the federal government is doing all it can to increase our foreign reserves, Governor Wike is doing exactly the opposite.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

