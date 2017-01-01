2017: Wike restates commitment to promote peace, development – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

2017: Wike restates commitment to promote peace, development

Posted on Jan 1, 2017


2017: Wike restates commitment to promote peace, development
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has restated his administration's commitment to promote peace and development in the state. The governor made the statement in a New Year message broadcast in Port Harcourt on Sunday. Wike said that his administration had …
