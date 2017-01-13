Pages Navigation Menu

PFN welcomes suspension of corporate governance code – Daily Trust

PFN welcomes suspension of corporate governance code
Daily Trust
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says the decision by the federal government to suspend the Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) is a welcome development. This was contained in a statement …
