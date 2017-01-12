3 NNPC refineries resume kerosene and diesel production – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business


Three refineries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosne (DPK), otherwise known as diesel and kerosene respectively. The refineries are the ones in Warri, Port …
