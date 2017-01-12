Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries resume kerosene, diesel production – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries resume kerosene, diesel production
Vanguard
ABUJA— NIGERIAN National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, announced that the Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries had resumed production of Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, and Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, otherwise known as kerosene …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.