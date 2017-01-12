PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries resume kerosene, diesel production – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
PH, Kaduna, Warri refineries resume kerosene, diesel production
Vanguard
ABUJA— NIGERIAN National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, announced that the Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries had resumed production of Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, and Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, otherwise known as kerosene …
