PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas – Pulse Nigeria
|
Premium Times
|
PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas
Pulse Nigeria
The company's Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Workers on an electricity site play. Workers on …
Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG