Phelan Sacked As Hull City’s Manager

Promoted epl club Hull City have announced the sacking of manager Mike Phelan after a poor run in form.

The manager was appointed on a caretaker basis after the sacking of Steve Bruce, and got a permanent deal in October.

However, Hull have won just one of their last 18 top-flight matches, with Monday’s 3-1 defeat at West Brom proving Phelan’s final match in charge.

A statement read: “The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan.

“We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager [to Steve Bruce] and head coach over the last two years.

“The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.”

Former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett is being heavily linked with replacing Phelan.

The post Phelan Sacked As Hull City’s Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

