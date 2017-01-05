Photo Confirmation of Ademola Lookman’s Everton Deal
We earlier reported that Everton Football Club have signed 19-year-old Ademola Lookman for an initial £7.5 million from Charlton. The winger, who made 49 appearances for Charlton after coming through the club’s youth set-up, signed a four-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2021. See photos from his unveiling …
The post Photo Confirmation of Ademola Lookman’s Everton Deal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG