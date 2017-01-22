Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Drogba pays surprise visit to former team-mates

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

DROPS

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

John Terry uploads a picture of Didier  Drogba on  his Instagram account which he  captioned the image ‘The King’

The post Photo: Drogba pays surprise visit to former team-mates appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.