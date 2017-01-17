Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTO LEAK: Fans React To Churchill’s Leak Of His Son’s Face

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Nigerians on social media are both excited and inquisitive following the move by Actress, Tonto Dike’s husband, Churchill to post their son’s face online. Recall that earlier today, Tonto Dike’s husband took to his social media page on Instagram to share a photo revealing their son’s face after 11 months of keeping it a private…

