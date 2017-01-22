Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Muslim Students Society only religious group allowed in this Nigerian university

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina released this internal memo on the 17th of January stating that the only religious association allowed to operate in their school is the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. Meaning all Christian gatherings are banned!
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.