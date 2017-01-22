Photo: Muslim Students Society only religious group allowed in this Nigerian university
Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina released this internal memo on the 17th of January stating that the only religious association allowed to operate in their school is the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. Meaning all Christian gatherings are banned!
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
