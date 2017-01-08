Photo: New RCCG National G.O kneels before Pastor E.A Adeboye

Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the new Redeemed Christian Church of God National Overseer, and Pastor Odesola, the new church secretary yesterday after their appointment got addressed by the General overseer of RCCG (Worldwide), Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

This is the moment they knelt before him during the address. After the cut are photos of Pastor Adeboye praying for them.



According to a statement by the church, the announcement of a new Nigeria overseer was made in compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs, which stipulate that heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement.

Such heads are also not permitted to hand over to their families.