PHOTO NEWS: BBOG Group With Defence, Information Minister In Sambisa Tour
Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Mrs Obiageli Ezewesili and co-convener of the group, Hajiya Aisha Yusuf, during their visit to Adamawa on Monday, January 16, 2017. Photos by Hussaini Hammangabdo
Minister of Defence Mansur Liman, boarding an aircraft to Maiduguri from Yola International Airport.
Concerned BBOG Hajiya Aisha Yusuf boarding NAF 200 air craft to maiduguri from Yola international airport
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.
