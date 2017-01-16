Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO NEWS: BBOG Group With Defence, Information Minister In Sambisa Tour

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

bbog-in-adamawa

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Mrs Obiageli Ezewesili and co-convener of the group, Hajiya Aisha Yusuf, during their visit to Adamawa on Monday, January 16, 2017. Photos by Hussaini Hammangabdo 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

bbog-adamawa-visit

Minister of Defence Mansur Liman, boarding an aircraft to Maiduguri from Yola International Airport.

bbog-group-in-adamawa-3

Concerned BBOG Hajiya Aisha Yusuf boarding NAF 200 air craft to maiduguri from Yola international airport

 

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.