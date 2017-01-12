Photo of a Nigerian Soldier Shot in the Leg in Cameroon During Fight With Boko Haram (Photos)

A Nigerian soldier identified as Abdulrahman Idris was shot in the leg during a gun battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Cameroon on Sunday. According to reports, the gallant soldier is responding well to treatment at a military hospital, See more photos:

