Photo of a Nigerian Soldier Shot in the Leg in Cameroon During Fight With Boko Haram (Photos)
A Nigerian soldier identified as Abdulrahman Idris was shot in the leg during a gun battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Cameroon on Sunday.
According to reports, the gallant soldier is responding well to treatment at a military hospital,
See more photos:
