Photo of Festus Okotie-Eboh, former Minister of Finance and wife followed with a girl tied with wrapper on her neck
This photo of Festus Okotie-Eboh, former Minister of Finance and wife, during the administration of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has surfaced after pretty Mike got arrested.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG