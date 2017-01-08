Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo of The Day: See What MMM Did to This Keke Napep Owner

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A tricycle (Keke Napep) was seen boldly written MMM why?see-what-mmm-did-to-this-keke-napep-owner

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

We think the tricycle driver has joined other Nigerians in lamenting over the “temporary” shut down of the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Ponzi scheme and hoping to come back on January 14th.

The post Photo of The Day: See What MMM Did to This Keke Napep Owner appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.