Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo Of The Day This photo of Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Photo Of The Day This photo of Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately
Pulse Nigeria
The duo were seen all lovey dovey at his January 1st show but they took it all the way. Published: 09.52 , Refreshed: 54 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately play. Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.