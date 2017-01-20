Photo Of Woman In White Man’s Bakkie Cage Goes Viral [Images + Video]

When a photo hit social media of a woman inside a cage on the back of a bakkie in the Eastern Cape, you knew it was going to get messy.

The woman in question is Linda Steenkamp, who was pictured in the back of a bakkie belonging to Johan Erasmus.

The image first surfaced on a Facebook group called ‘Oos-Kaap Plaaswekers Opstrand’ on January 17, but it blew up when Twitter caught wind of it.

Here’s one such tweet:

When the owner of the bakkie, Johan, was eventually tracked down, here’s what he had to say to News24:

…the woman wanted a lift to a clinic in town. He said there was no space for her in the cab. “She herself climbed into that thing and I dropped her off in Cradock‚” Erasmus said. “This cage on the back of the bakkie is a sheep cage that we use to weigh lambs. The cage is loose‚ I tie it down with the straps and then I take it off and weigh lambs.”

That explanation didn’t sit well with many:

Eventually TimesLive managed to track the woman in the bakkie down, and here’s what Linda Steenkamp had to say:

More on Linda:

Speaking to The Times yesterday about life on a farm in Eastern Cape, Steenkamp, 27, said simply: “It is nice. I am happy there.” She is four months pregnant with her third child and had an appointment at a clinic in Cradock on Tuesday. Erasmus, a regular visitor to the farm where she lives with her boyfriend and children, agreed to give her a lift. “I climbed on the back myself,” said Steenkamp. “I didn’t want to sit in front, it was too hot. I wanted to sit in the wind.”

And Johan again, responding to the backlash:

“I am not happy about [being portrayed as racist] because I am trying to help people, but how this thing is going is like I did something wrong.”

One person not swayed by the explanation is Women on Farms Project director Colette Solomon:

“Most of us who don’t have contact with farmers and farmworkers … are actually oblivious to what’s happening in 2017, for heaven’s sake. And the fact that it’s so normalised is perverse,” she said… “By and large, those socioeconomic relationships of inequality are still very much in place,” she said. “Very often it’s not necessarily a law that is broken, but it is the day-to-day indignities that farmworkers and farm dwellers face at the hands of farmers. “It’s the way they are talked to, the fact that sometimes they are sworn at. It’s these day-to-day things that lead to them saying: ‘Ag dit is maar net hoe die baas is’, (That’s just how the boss is) or sometimes they say: ‘Dit is hoe die master is’.”

Another day, another sign of just how far we still have to go as a country.

[sources:news24×live]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

