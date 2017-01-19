Photo Splash: 2017 People’s Choice Awards
Actors and musicians gathered to honor top performers in pop culture at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. At the star-studded event, celebrities donned a number of glamorous getups on the red carpet, from daring minidresses to dapper tuxedos. The Award held at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles and was hosted…
The post Photo Splash: 2017 People’s Choice Awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG