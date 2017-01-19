Photo Splash: 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Actors and musicians gathered to honor top performers in pop culture at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. At the star-studded event, celebrities donned a number of glamorous getups on the red carpet, from daring minidresses to dapper tuxedos. The Award held at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles and was hosted…

The post Photo Splash: 2017 People’s Choice Awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

