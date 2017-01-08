Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO SPLASH: Obama Hosts Celebrities At White House Goodbye Party

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment, United States | 0 comments

The United States president, Barack Obama and his family hosted dozens of American celebrities at the White House who all partied until about 4:00am in the morning. The party held at the White house to bade the Obamas farewell had in attendance stars including Rapper Wale, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Other stars…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PHOTO SPLASH: Obama Hosts Celebrities At White House Goodbye Party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.