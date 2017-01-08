PHOTO SPLASH: Obama Hosts Celebrities At White House Goodbye Party

The United States president, Barack Obama and his family hosted dozens of American celebrities at the White House who all partied until about 4:00am in the morning. The party held at the White house to bade the Obamas farewell had in attendance stars including Rapper Wale, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Other stars…

The post PHOTO SPLASH: Obama Hosts Celebrities At White House Goodbye Party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

