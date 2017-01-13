Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: Buhari arrives Gambia amid tension for peace talks with Jammeh

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Banjul, Gambia for talks with Gambia’s embattled President, Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh had earlier asked the high Level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Buhari not to come to Banju on Wednesday for peace talks.  But Buhari had pushed forward his visit to Friday (today). The Gambia is expected to inaugurate […]

